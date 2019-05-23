BJP, Congress win one Lok Sabha seat each in Goa

-
ALSO READ
Shripad Naik leads in North Goa by 11,587 votes
Naik spent Rs 18 lakh on poll campaign, highest in North Goa
LS polls: Cong's Chodankar files nomination for North Goa seat
Goa: BJP, Congress ahead in 1 Lok Sabha seat each
It was my failure to give direction that led to Cong' defeat in Goa : State Cong President Girish Chodankar
-
In a mixed showing for the BJP in Goa, the party lost South Goa Lok Sabha seat to the Congress but managed to retain North Goa constituency held by Union minister Shripad Naik.
Congress candidate Francis Sardinha defeated BJP's Narendra Sawaikar in South Goa. The Congress, which had lost this seat in 2014, snatched it back from the saffron party this time.
Sardinha, who had represented this parliamentary constituency earlier, won by a margin of 15,268 votes as he polled 1,81,340 votes, while Sawaikar got 1,66,072 votes, a poll official said.
AAP candidate Elvis Gomes polled 19,304 votes and Shiv Sena nominee Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik got 1,503 votes in South Goa.
Independent candidates Kalidas Vaigankar and Mayur Kankonkara polled 1,215 and 1,463 votes, respectively.
Total 70.15 per cent people had cast their votes in this constituency against 75.17 per cent in 2014 polls.
In North Goa, AYUSH minister Naik defeated his nearest Congress rival Girish Chodankar by 79,627 votes.
This is the fifth consecutive victory of Naik from the constituency.
Naik polled 2,44,034 votes while Chodankar secured 1,64,407 votes. AAP's Dattatraya Padgaonkar polled 4,748 votes.
Total of 6,318 people exercised NOTA option in North Goa which witnessed 73.92 per cent voting.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU