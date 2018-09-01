US on Saturday went to one of his golf courses as the final public ceremony honouring late US was under way in

The president's motorcade arrived at in Loudoun County, around 11:16am while eulogies to were being delivered at his funeral at

Earlier, McCain's daughter had delivered a tearful address which pointedly took aim at the president's campaign slogan.

"The of has no need to be made great again because was always great," she said to applause from an audience that included and Jared Kushner, the president's daughter and

Trump meanwhile was seen wearing a "Make Great Again" cap on Saturday morning.

McCain was one of Trump's sharpest critics, and made clear in one of his final wishes as he struggled with that he did not want the to attend his funeral.

Trump waited several days after McCain's death to praise him directly and belatedly lowered flags to half-staff across the country only after bowing to pressure.

The roots of their feud go back to when Trump announced his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination in June 2015, suggesting that many Mexican immigrants were criminals and "rapists." McCain denounced him for using language that "fired up the crazies," while Trump said McCain was a "dummy" who had barely managed to graduate from the

He went on to attack McCain's service in the military, saying of the onetime prisoner of war: "I like people that weren't captured.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)