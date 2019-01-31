Trump calls US intelligence chiefs 'passive, naive' after they contradict him on Iran, N Korea

on Wednesday called chiefs "extremely passive and naive" and advised them to go back to school after they contradicted him on threats posed by Iran, and during congressional testimony.

The heads of the various agencies including Dan Coats, CIA and FBI during a hearing on world-wide threat assessment differed with the on many issues including Iran, and

They told a committee on Tuesday that the nuclear threat from persists and that is not taking steps towards making a nuclear bomb, conclusions that contrasted starkly with Trump's assessments of those countries.

Asserting that Iran's nuclear programme remains dangerous, Trump tweeted, "The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of They are wrong!



When I became President, was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but a source of potential danger and conflict, Trump said in a series of foreign policy tweets.

They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school! he said in his harshest criticism of the powerful intelligence community of the country.

Trump said when he became the president, was out of control in and running rampant.

Since then tremendous progress made, especially over last 5 weeks. Caliphate will soon be destroyed, unthinkable two years ago, he asserted.

North Korea's relationship is best it has ever been with U.S. No testing, getting remains, hostages returned, he said, adding that there is a decent chance of denuclearisation.

Time will tell what will happen with North Korea, but at the end of the previous administration, relationship was horrendous and very bad things were about to happen, he said.

Now that is a whole different story, said the US who is scheduled to meet the North Korean leader in February.

I look forward to seeing shortly. Progress being made-big difference! Trump asserted.

