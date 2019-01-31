'Gangster' Pappu Savla externed from Mumbai region

-
ALSO READ
Civic buses go off Mumbai roads; office-goers hit hard
Pvt co's senior official booked for molesting woman colleague
Sena union withdraws from Mumbai bus strike; stir to continue
Maha: Mumbai cop arrested for ruckus at Thane police station
Maha: Man injured in firing by 4 unidentified persons in Thane
-
Alleged gangster and extortionist Prakash alias Pappu Savla has been externed from Mumbai region, a senior official said Wednesday.
He has been externed for two years. The decision to this effect was taken by DCP (Zone XI) S P Nishandar to maintain law and order, the official said.
Savla is facing ransom cases in various police stations in Mumbai and Thane district, he said, adding that the order will be implemented from Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU