Business Standard

'Gangster' Pappu Savla externed from Mumbai region

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Alleged gangster and extortionist Prakash alias Pappu Savla has been externed from Mumbai region, a senior official said Wednesday.

He has been externed for two years. The decision to this effect was taken by DCP (Zone XI) S P Nishandar to maintain law and order, the official said.

Savla is facing ransom cases in various police stations in Mumbai and Thane district, he said, adding that the order will be implemented from Thursday.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 00:00 IST

