Three bike-borne men snatch mobile of on duty ASI

Three motorcycle-borne men allegedly snatched a mobile phone from an on duty ASI of the traffic police in Central Delhi's Rani Road, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place Monday evening near DCM roundabout at Rani road when the was issuing challans, they said.

When Sub Inspector of Sadar Bazar Circle was ticketing a car, three men on a scooter came from the wrong side. The man sitting in the middle snatched mobile from his hand and fled towards Pahadi Dhiraj area, a senior police said.

There was heavy traffic on the road when the was issuing ticket to the offending vehicles through the traffic app on his mobile, he said.

Kumar briefly chased the accused. However, they accelerated the vehicle and fled towards Pahadi Dhiraj area, he said.

A case was registered and police are trying to trace the accused, he added.

