Trump claims "Tim Apple" gaffe was to save "time and words

US has tried to defend his recent gaffe of calling as "Tim Apple", saying his intention was to "save time and words".

At a meeting of the at the on Wednesday, Trump mistakenly referred to the as "Tim Apple", a verbal slip which netizens poked fun at by sharing rib-tickling memes on

"At a recent round table meeting of business executives, and long after formally introducing of Apple, I quickly referred to Tim + as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time and words," Trump said.

The slammed the media for its coverage of his awkward slip of tongue, saying the "fake news" was disparagingly all over it.

" was disparagingly all over this, and it became yet another bad Trump story!" he said in a tweet on Monday.

After Trump's slip up, Apple had quietly changed his profile, replacing his last name with an emoji of the company's logo.

"We have so many coming in. People like Tim, you're expanding all over and doing things that I really wanted you to do right from the beginning. I used to say, 'Tim, you've got to start doing it over here', and you really have. I mean, you've really put a big investment in our country. We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple," Trump had said at the meeting.

Trump is known for using nicknames and 'mispronouncing names' of people such as "Jeff Bozo" in reference to of Last year, he had called CEO "Marillyn Lockheed."



Trump's gaffe did not go down well with many netizens who poked fun at the president's mistake.

"Hey look, it's Tim Apple, son of Apple founder Steve Apple," said one user.

"A Tim Apple a day keeps the doctor away," wrote another.

Earlier in 2016, Trump was critical of Apple as the refused to unlock the suspected Pakistani-origin San Bernardino shooter's for the FBI. He even called for a boycott of the company's products.

When Trump was running his presidential campaign, he tweeted that he had sold his stock in Apple as the company wasn't making bigger phones "like Samsung".

Cook has previously criticised Trump's decision to withdraw from the landmark climate accord and condemned the president's targeting seven predominantly Muslim countries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)