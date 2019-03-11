Trump defends 'Tim Apple' comment, says he was saving time

says he didn't slip up when he referred to as "Tim Apple" at a meeting.

Trump tweeted Monday: "I quickly referred to Tim + as Tim/ as an easy way to save time & words. The was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story!" Trump made the comment last week.

After the session, Cook altered his profile, replacing his last name with the Apple logo.

At a dinner for donors at his club Friday, Trump complained that his "Tim Apple" flub was "fake news," said a person who heard them and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Trump's remarks. Trump's complaint was first reported by Axios.

