Rookie keeper Seifert smashes 84 as New Zealand score 219/6 vs India

Unheralded wicketkeeper-batsman took the Indian bowling attack to cleaners with a scintillating 84 off 43 balls as scored a commanding 219 for 6 in the first T20 International here Wednesday.

Seifert, whose previous best score in T20 Internationals happens to be 14, was promoted to open alongside (34 off 20 balls) and they added 86 runs in only 8.2 overs in a whirlwind start.

Seifert's knock had seven fours and half a dozen of sixes, setting the tone for a big total.

Seifert showed the intent straightaway as he gave Bhuvneshwar Kumar the charge as he picked the knuckle ball early, dispatching it over mid-wicket for a six. The next shot was a four as he stood and hammered past the bowler.

With Munro hitting (1/48 in 4 overs) for two successive sixes, were off to a blazing start scoring 44 off the first four overs.

Seifert was lucky to survive when Mahendra Singh Dhoni dropped a sharp chance as the batsman had edged one off (1/37 in 4 overs).

But he promptly put the next delivery into the stands moving across towards off and sweeping it over backward square leg.

There wasn't signs of overt footwork but he shuffled enough inside the crease to make room for the big shots and in the process disturb the line and length of the bowlers.

When Hardik Pandya (2/51 in 4 overs) drifted on the leg stump, he was flicked behind the square and when he pitched wide outside off-stump, he lofted him cover point region.

In Hardik's next over, he again hit the bowler for a boundary and a flicked six. In between, his elder brother Krunal was switch hit for a boundary.

The elder Pandya finally got a breakthrough as Munro was caught in the deep off

But Seifert never let the momentum drop as he hit two more sixes off Krunal, who just kept on pushing the ball through a flatter trajectory.

The normally dependable Yuzvendra Chahal (1/35 in 4 overs) also was slog swept over mid-wicket for the sixth maximum apart from being hit over extra cover for a boundary.

Just when it looked that a century was there for the taking, Khaleel bowled one in the block hole coming wide off the crease to clean Seifert up.

Once Seifert was gone, (34 off 22 balls) took charge and (20 no off 7 balls) finished with a flourish. PTI KHS.

