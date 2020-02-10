JUST IN
Trump expects coronavirus crisis to 'go away' in April due to hot weather

AFP/PTI  |  Washington 

Coronavirus
Employees work on manufacturing protective suits at what was originally a production line for suits and sportswear. Reuters

US President Donald Trump said Monday he expected the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,000 people to disappear in April due to hotter weather.

"The virus ... typically that will go away in April," he said, adding: "The heat, generally speaking, kills this kind of virus." The SARS-like pathogen has infected 40,000 people since its emergence in China late last year.

The United States has seen 12 confirmed cases of varying severity. At least two patients have been discharged.
First Published: Mon, February 10 2020. 22:54 IST

