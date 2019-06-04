Trump offers 'very, very substantial' post-Brexit trade deal as protests hit UK streets

said he wanted a "very, very substantial trade deal" between the US and the UK after during a meeting with in on Tuesday, even as protestors chanted anti-Trump slogans nearby.

Trump addressed a breakfast meeting with business chiefs alongside May at the start of the second day of his three-day state visit to the UK during which he asked the outgoing British to "stick around" and see a new trade deal through.

"I think we will have a very, very substantial trade deal. This is something you want to do and my folks want to do. Stick around. Let's do this deal," Trump said.

May, who is set to formally resign as British PM on Friday, responded by agreeing there were "huge opportunities" for Britain and the US to work together in the future.

"It is a great partnership, but I think a partnership we can take even further. Of course, that is with a good bilateral trade deal," she said.

The meeting of the chiefs of leading British firms including and and American firms including and Goldman Sachs, senior ministers and officials took place at St. in in a bid to boost trade links.

Trump was then driven to Downing Street for his bilateral talks with May, by which time his motorcade passed by the giant balloon effigy of the US depicted as an angry baby as it took to the skies above

Demonstrators were restricted from marching past Downing Street, where the talks were taking place, but hundreds of protestors gathered nearby at and to protest against Trump's divisive views.

Opposition Jeremy Corbyn, who boycotted the formal state banquet for the US on Monday evening, addressed the main protest rally at

"We represent diversity and inclusion at this demonstration," Corbyn told the crowds amid cheers.

"I am sad that on the occasion of Eid, our of [Sadiq Khan] has been attacked by the President," he said, adding that the demonstration was a sign of support for peace, justice and disarmament in solidarity with all those the US President had attacked around the world.

He was joined by members of other political parties including the and the Green Party, as similar demonstrations took place in Birmingham, Stoke, Sheffield, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Chester, Leicester, and

Trump courted controversy even before he landed in the UK for the state visit on Monday when he took to to attack Khan as a "stone cold loser".

The London in turn has been extremely critical of the US President's anti-Muslim views and objected to all the pomp and ceremony associated with a state visit being accorded to him.

"I think those visits should be reserved for leaders who have done something and deserve that. I think it sends the wrong message to be seen to condone some of the things this President has said and done," Khan said.

On Monday, Trump was welcomed by Elizabeth II, who hosted the customary state banquet for him and wife at

The 93-year-old said the countries were celebrating an alliance which had ensured the "safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades", as Trump described the as a great lady and praised the eternal friendship between the two countries.

The visit coincides with the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings during World War II, which the Queen, Trump and other heads of state will attend at Britain's port city of on Wednesday.

May presented Trump with a framed copy of the Atlantic Charter, a set of principles centred on freedom and cooperation agreed by Britain's and President in 1941 that formed the basis of many post-war institutions. Both have been seen as a thinly-veiled message to Trump, who has spoken out against multilateral organisations such as the and (NATO).

Some contentious issues around climate change and the UK's plans to continue working with Huawei, which the US has distanced from, were on the agenda of the talks, which were also attended by senior members of May's Cabinet including

According to some reports, Trump has also had some conversations with Britain's prime ministerial hopefuls including frontrunner whom he has previously endorsed as someone who will do a good job, and

