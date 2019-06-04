Former CEO of TV channel appears before Cyberabad police

: Former CEO of TV9 channel Ravi Prakash, facing allegations of cheating and forgery, Tuesday appeared before the Cyberabad police and was being questioned, a senior police official said.
Complying with the notice issued against him in connection with the cheating and forgery case booked against him, Ravi Prakash appeared before the police and he was being interrogated, the official told PTI.
Last year, Alanda Media and Entertainment had bought 90 per cent stake in ABCL, which runs 24-hour news channels in several languages under the TV9 logo.
The Cyberabad police had, on May 9, filed a case against Ravi Prakash for allegedly cheating the company's promoters by forging documents and also under different IT Acts.
The case was booked based on a complaint by P Kaushik Rao, director of Alanda Media and Entertainments Pvt Ltd, who alleged that Ravi Prakash had created fake documents and was trying to prevent the new management of the company from taking over the operations, police had said.
Police had last month moved the Bureau of Immigration seeking issue of a look-out circular against Ravi Prakash.
A day after a case was registered against Ravi Prakash, Alanda Media and Entertainment said it has removed him as CEO and that Mahendra Mishra has been appointed as the Interim head.
Ravi Prakash had however denied the charges and alleged that cases were foisted on him.
"In view of the mala fide intentions and fraudulent acts of Ravi Prakash on May 8, the board removed him as CEO and EGM (Extraordinary General Meeting) ratified it.
The board has also removed M K V N Murthy, whole-time director and CFO with immediate effect," Sambasiva Rao, newly appointed director of Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd (ABCPL) had told reporters.
