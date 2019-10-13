Donald Trump releases $50 million in stabilisation assistance for Syria

US President on Saturday released $50 million in stabilisation assistance for to protect persecuted ethnic and and advance human rights, the White House said.

This funding will provide emergency financial assistance to Syrian defenders, civil society organisations and reconciliation efforts directly supporting ethnic and religious minority victims of the conflict, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

It will also go towards increasing accountability, removal of explosive remnants of war, community security, documenting abuses and humanitarian law violations and support for survivors of gender-based violence and torture, she said.

"We hope regional and partners will continue their contributions as well. Ensuring freedom and safety of ethnic and remains a top priority for this administration," Grisham said.