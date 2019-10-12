Acting US homeland security chief McAleenan has resigned: President Trump

JUST IN
US to bolster military presence in Saudi Arabia; to send 3,000 more troops

"Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down," Trump said in a tweet

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

US Department of Homeland Securities
US Department of Homeland Security emblem is pictured at the National Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Center (NCCIC) located just outside Washington in Arlington, Virginia. Photo: Reuters

The acting US homeland security chief who has overseen Donald Trump's crackdown on undocumented migrants has resigned, the US president announced on Friday.

"Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down," Trump said in a tweet.

"Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector. Congratulations Kevin, on a job well done!" Trump said he would announce a new acting homeland security secretary next week, and that there were "many wonderful candidates.
