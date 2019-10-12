Acting US homeland security chief McAleenan has resigned: President Trump

-
ALSO READ
China not keeping promises of buying agri products from US farmers: Trump
Tariffs on $200 bn of Chinese imports will rise from 10% to 25%: Trump
Have accomplished more than any US president in two and a half years: Trump
Trump administration 'uniquely dysfunctional', says UK ambassador to US
Trump says US will examine Peter Thiel's claims of Google's ties with China
-
The acting US homeland security chief who has overseen Donald Trump's crackdown on undocumented migrants has resigned, the US president announced on Friday.
"Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down," Trump said in a tweet.
"Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector. Congratulations Kevin, on a job well done!" Trump said he would announce a new acting homeland security secretary next week, and that there were "many wonderful candidates.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU