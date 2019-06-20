Trump's UN envoy nominee defends climate record

Donald Trump's nominee to be the next US to the on Wednesday defended her record on climate change, saying it is a "real risk to our planet" that must be addressed.

She also pledged to recuse told the that she believes human behaviour has contributed to climate change and she'll push countries deal with it. However, she also said the should not have to bear an "outsized burden" in mitigating its effects that harm American economic growth.

"I acknowledge there is a vast amount of science regarding climate change and the tools and the role that humans have played in climate change," she said. "If confirmed, I will be an for addressing climate change."



Her comments came in response to questions from Democrats on the panel prompted by previous remarks she made doubting the causes and severity of climate change and suggesting that climate change skeptics have valid arguments. Democrats were also concerned about possible conflicts of interest as she holds extensive investments in fossil fuels.

"Climate change needs to be addressed as it poses real risk to our planet," she said. "Human behavior has contributed to the changing climate. Let there be no doubt: I take this matter seriously, and if confirmed, I will be an for all countries to do their part in addressing climate change."



The has been criticized by environmentalists and scientists for rolling back regulations on and announcing its withdrawal, effective next year, from the Climate Accord that aimed to limit climate change.

from the agreement did not mean the administration was ceding a leadership role on climate change.

"We don't need to be a member to show leadership," she said, arguing that developing countries like and were not being asked to make the same contributions as the

Craft is a longtime GOP activist from who is currently US to She and her husband, Joe Craft, have donated millions of dollars to Republican presidential and other political candidates and if confirmed, she would be first major political donor to occupy the top UN post for any administration.

is the of Alliance Resource Partners, one of the largest coal producers in the country.

In response to questions from Democratic Sen. of Massachusetts, Craft tried to allay climate-related conflict-of-interest concerns.

"Senator, as we discussed, where there is the issue of coal and or fossil fuels, I will recuse myself in meetings through the UN," she said." Craft's response did not satisfy some on the committee.

Democratic Sen. of said after the hearing that he would oppose her nomination. "With Kelly Craft's nomination, we have been sent a nominee who will personally profit from the continued burning of fossil fuels and who infamously proclaimed that there are 'good scientists on both sides' of the climate debate," he said.

Craft has been credited by supporters with playing a major role in her current role in helping to secure a proposed new trade agreement between the US, and but has been criticized for frequent absences from

The top Democrat on the committee, Sen of New Jersey, called the amount of time she spent away from the embassy to be "staggering," ''very troubling" and "an abdication of leadership."



Craft testified that all of her travel had been approved in advance by the State Department, that much of it was work-related and that she and her husband had paid for all personal trips.

Republican senators, including of and of Florida, downplayed the significance of her absences and pointed to her involvement in trade negotiations as one reason for the time away.

In addition to climate change and travel, Craft also faced Democratic questions about her relative lack of diplomatic experience, which her Republican supporters said was belied by her nearly two years as serving as the top to a close ally and neighbour.

Craft vowed to continue the efforts of Trump's first to the UN, Nikki Haley, to push for reform at the world body and to fight against anti- resolutions and actions by the and its affiliated agencies.

During Haley's tenure, the administration from the and the UN educational and scientific agency for adopting positions it deemed to be hostile to

Trump nominated Craft to replace Haley after his first choice for the job, former State Department Heather Nauert, from consideration.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)