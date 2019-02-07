US is speaking out against religious persecution around the world: Trump

The US is speaking out against religious persecution around the world, said on Thursday, asserting that his administration has taken historic action to protect religious liberty



"As president, I will always cherish, honour and protect the believers who uplift our communities and sustain our nation to ensure that people of faith can always contribute to our society. My administration has taken historic action to protect religious liberty," Trump said in his address to the national prayer breakfast.

Addressing the annual gathering of religious and faith leaders from across the world, he said his administration is working to ensure that faith-based adoption agencies are able to help vulnerable children find their forever families while following their deeply-held beliefs.

"My administration is also speaking out against religious persecution around the world, including against religious minorities, Christians and the Jewish community," the US said, amidst applause from the audience.

This week, he appointed as a new to monitor and combat anti-Semitism.

Trump said his administration is also continuing to fight for American hostages who have been imprisoned overseas for their religious beliefs.

"Last October we reached an agreement with to release Pastor who is now free and joins us here this morning," he said.

Noting that to protect the dignity and worth of every person, his administration has taken historic action to combat human trafficking, Trump said that last year he directed the State Department to cut off development aid to nations that do not demonstrate a commitment to ending human trafficking in their own countries.

"We are fighting every day to stop the tragedy of human trafficking all along our Southern border. Together we will end the scourge of modern day slavery that because of the internet is at levels that nobody can believe," he said.

"The internet came along, and some good things happened, but some very bad things happened, and this is one of them. As part of our commitment to building a just and loving society, we must build a culture that cherishes the dignity and sanctity of innocent human life," Trump said.

Referring to his address, Trump said "there is no limit to what we could achieve if we follow the path of cooperation, compromise and common good."



America's potential is unlimited because its extraordinary people are just something that is number one no matter where one goes.

"We have people, they love our country, and they love their faith," he said.

" is a nation that believes in redemption. Every day the people in this room demonstrate the power of faith to transform lives, heal communities and lift up the forgotten. Some of those in this room are among the Muslim and Christian faith leaders, from who partnered to send millions of meals to last year," Trump said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)