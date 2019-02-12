Trump says could extend China trade talks deadline beyond March 1

-
ALSO READ
China's trade surplus with US grow 11.3 % in 2018 despite tariffs by Trump
Trump says China ready to make a deal, hints at not imposing new tariffs
China grants Ivanka Trump five more trademarks amid trade talks with US
Donald Trump clears deck for China trade war by striking new Nafta deal
Trump hopes US will reach deal with China to end 'tit-for-tat' trade war
-
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would consider extending the deadline for a trade deal with China beyond March 1.
"If we're close to a deal ... I could see myself letting that slide for a little while," Trump said at the White House.
The comments came as the third round of trade negotiations were set to resume in Beijing to avert more than doubling tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU