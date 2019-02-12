Trump says could extend China trade talks deadline beyond March 1

JUST IN
AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump delivered a televised address to the nation from his desk in the Oval Office about immigration and the southern US border

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would consider extending the deadline for a trade deal with China beyond March 1.

"If we're close to a deal ... I could see myself letting that slide for a little while," Trump said at the White House.

The comments came as the third round of trade negotiations were set to resume in Beijing to avert more than doubling tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports.
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 23:05 IST

