Himachali kala jeera, Chulli oil registered under GI Act: CM

has expressed happiness over the registration of kala jeera and Chulli under the Geographical Indications (GIs) of Goods Act, 1999, an said.

The congratulated Science Technology and Environment Council Congratulations for this achievement.

Thakur said this effort of the is going to benefit thousands of kala jeera and Chulli producers and will not only be helpful in preserving the traditional products but will further increase the market potential resulting in a boost for the economy of the region.

" is the first state in the country to formulate a policy for the registration of Geographical Indications of Himachal Pradesh vide notification number STE-F (1)-6/2004 dated September 10, 2004," He added.

Registration of kala jeera and Himachali Chulli under GI Act will prevent the unauthorised production as well as misuse of the name of Himachali kala jeera and Himachali Chulli oil, he said adding that unauthorised use and infringement of the registered by producers other than those from the region of origin of these products can result in maximum of 3-year imprisonment and a fine of maximum of Rs 2,00,000 under the GI Act.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)