The has angrily rejected a US claim of Moscow's possible violation of a global nuclear test ban.

Robert Ashley, the of the US Defense Intelligence Agency, said Wednesday that "probably" is not adhering to a pact banning

Speaking at the Hudson Institute, Ashley said Russia's nuclear activities would help it improve its weapons capabilities.

dismissed Ashley's assertion as a "crude provocation."



It emphasized that ratified the ban in 2000 and has "strictly adhered to its letter and spirit."



The ministry said Ashley's "absolutely unfounded" claim could reflect an attempt to divert attention from Washington's staunch refusal to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty and may herald a U.S. intention to resume nuclear weapons tests.

