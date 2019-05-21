Trump says Iran provocations will be met with 'great force'

is threatening to meet provocations by with "great force," but says he's also willing to negotiate.

spoke to reporters as he left the Monday evening en route to a rally in

He says, "If they do something it will be met great force." But he adds, "We have no indication that they will." Still, he is not mincing his words, calling "hostile" and the "No. 1 provocateur of terror."



The administration recently sent an and other military resources to the region, and withdrew nonessential personnel from Iraq, raising alarms over the possibility of a confrontation with

had been downplaying the chances of potential conflict in recent days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)