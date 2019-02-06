Trump seeks to expand his power to impose tariffs, urges Congress to pass Reciprocal Trade Act

on Wednesday vowed to right "calamitous" trade policies and sought to expand his power to impose tariffs which he said would empower him to respond faster during trade wars.

Trump during his annual address told that Washington's aggressive trade negotiations with would mean an end to its alleged "theft" of US jobs and wealth.

"We are now making it clear to that after years of targeting our industries, and stealing our intellectual property, the theft of American jobs and wealth has come to an end," Trump said in his address to the joint session of the US

"Therefore, we recently imposed tariffs on USD 250 billion of Chinese goods -- and now our treasury is receiving billions of dollars a month from a country that never gave us a dime. But I don't blame for taking advantage of us, I blame our leaders and representatives for allowing this travesty to happen.

"I am also asking you to pass the Reciprocal Trade Act, so that if another country places an unfair on an American product, we can charge them the exact same on the same product that they sell to us," Trump said.

The Reciprocal Trade Act, if signed into law, could have consequences on bilateral trade with

The proposed legislation would expand the White House's latitude to impose tariffs if other countries' tariffs or non- barrier exceed US ones.

The legislation would require at least some negotiations with the other countries and for the to notify Congress, but the tariff wouldn't need lawmaker's approval, according to reports.

The already has some powers to impose tariffs without congressional approval, primarily by citing national security as a reason. He has used those to impose tariffs on and aluminum imports.

The Reciprocal Trade Act is likely to face an uphill fight in Congress, where many lawmakers in both parties have opposed Trump's trade policies.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation to limit Trump's ability to use national security as a rationale for tariffs. The business community is rallying behind the bill.

