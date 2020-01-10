After skipping last year's trip, Trump to attend Davos economic forum

US President will attend this year's global economic forum in the Swiss alpine resort of Davos, having cancelled last year's trip, a senior administration official said Thursday. The official confirmed Trump would make the January 21-22 trip, even though several other major world leaders are expected to stay away.

Last year, Trump pulled out of Davos, which attracts wealthy business people, celebrities and politicians, in the midst of a budget battle with Congress that saw the US government shut down.

He will make the trip amid mounting tension over his Senate impeachment trial and fears of conflict in the Middle East after the US killing of a leading Iranian general and



Tehran's retaliatory missile strike against US troops in Iraq. The White House said that Trump's delegation will include his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband and top presidential advisor Jared Kushner.

A high-level economic team will include Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.