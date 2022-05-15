India delivers over 400,000 metric tonnes of fuel to Sri Lanka amid crisis

-
Amid the worst economic crisis in Sri Lanka, India took another initiative to extend support and supplied 12 shipments and over 400,000 Metric Tones (MT) of fuel to the island nation.
The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka took to its Twitter handle to make the announcement of the consignment.
"12 shipments and more than 400,000 MT of fuel!! Latest consignment of #Diesel from #India under the credit line for fuel was delivered in #Colombo by Torm Helvig today," the High Commission of India in Colombo tweeted.
Earlier, on Thursday, India extended its support by supplying 65,000 metric tons of urea to the island nation.
The Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda, held a meeting with the Secretary in the Department of Fertilizers of India Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi where the issue was discussed, reported Daily Mirror.
"High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda met with the Secretary to the Department of Fertilizers of India Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi and thanked him for India's decision to supply 65,000 MT of urea required for the current Yala cultivation season in Sri Lanka," said the High Commission of Sri Lanka in a message.
In the meeting, both Moragoda and Kumar Chaturvedi discussed possible ways and measures to ensure that chemical fertilizers from India to Sri Lanka are supplied continuously under the existing USD 1 billion Indian lines of credit and beyond, reported Daily Mirror.
Moreover, India has promised to provide over USD 3 billion to the debt-ridden island country in loans, credit swaps, and also credit lines since the beginning of the year. India has also expressed its desire to work with the new Sri Lankan government.
Currently, Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of the citizens.
