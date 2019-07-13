Turkey continues receiving Russian air defence parts, risks US sanctions

Turkey has continued receiving components of a Russian-made air defence system for a second day, despite Washington's warnings that it will impose sanctions on the NATO-member country.

Turkey's defence ministry tweeted Saturday the landing of a fourth Russian cargo plane in Murted Air Base, near the capital, Ankara.

On Friday, the ministry announced the much-awaited delivery of S-400 components had begun.

The United States has repeatedly warned it will impose economic sanctions and kick Turkey out of the F-35 stealth fighter jet program if Ankara does not drop its S-400 purchase. Turkey has refused to bow to U.S. pressure, saying its defence purchase is a matter of national sovereignty.

The US administration was publicly silent Friday on how it would respond to the delivery.