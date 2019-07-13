Turkey continues receiving Russian air defence parts, risks US sanctions

-
ALSO READ
No sovereign guarantee given by Russia in S-400 deal, says IAF official
India buying Russian S-400 missile will seriously affect defence ties: US
US to sell two missile defence systems worth $190 million for Air India One
Russia to develop new missile systems in 2 years after treaty pullout
India may buy Rs 6,000 cr-worth of air missiles from US to shield Delhi
-
Turkey has continued receiving components of a Russian-made air defence system for a second day, despite Washington's warnings that it will impose sanctions on the NATO-member country.
Turkey's defence ministry tweeted Saturday the landing of a fourth Russian cargo plane in Murted Air Base, near the capital, Ankara.
On Friday, the ministry announced the much-awaited delivery of S-400 components had begun.
The United States has repeatedly warned it will impose economic sanctions and kick Turkey out of the F-35 stealth fighter jet program if Ankara does not drop its S-400 purchase. Turkey has refused to bow to U.S. pressure, saying its defence purchase is a matter of national sovereignty.
The US administration was publicly silent Friday on how it would respond to the delivery.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU