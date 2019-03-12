Turkish Airlines halts flights using Boeing MAX planes

-
ALSO READ
Ethiopian Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX fleet after crash
Ethiopian Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet after crash
Argentina joins countries grounding Boeing 737 Max 8s
Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes will remain grounded until security clearance: China
China orders local airlines to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8
-
National carrier Turkish Airlines said Tuesday it was suspending flights using its fleet of 12 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft following the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash at the weekend.
"Until the uncertainty surrounding the safety of the 737 MAX is clarified, we are withdrawing these planes from commercial flights from March 13," airline boss Bilal Eksi said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU