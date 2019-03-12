Turkish Airlines halts flights using Boeing MAX planes

JUST IN
Business Standard

AFP  |  Istanbul 

National carrier Turkish Airlines said Tuesday it was suspending flights using its fleet of 12 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft following the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash at the weekend.

"Until the uncertainty surrounding the safety of the 737 MAX is clarified, we are withdrawing these planes from commercial flights from March 13," airline boss Bilal Eksi said on Twitter.

First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 23:55 IST

