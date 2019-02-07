Tvesa wins third leg of Hero WPGT by a huge 15-shot margin

A calm and steady Tvesa Malik carded one-over 73 to claim her first title of the season in the third leg of the Hero Women's Pro Tour here Thursday.

Tvesa, who started the day with an eight-shot lead, almost doubled that as the rest of the field floundered on a difficult scoring day at the Kensville & Country Club.

Tvesa, who won the Hero Order of Merit last year, secured the win by a huge 15-shot margin.

She had back-to-back bogeys on seventh and eighth and her lone birdie of the day was on Par-4 12th.

She finished with a string of six pars. Her 73 gave her a 54-hole total of even 216, as Amandeep Drall (80) ended at 231.

The 15-shot win for Tvesa was the second largest ever in the history of Hero Women's Pro Tour and next only to the 16-shot win Vani Kapoor pulled off in June, 2016 at the Eagleton Golf Resort.

Amandeep, who started the day eight shots behind Tvesa, was never in the picture as she opened disastrously with three bogeys in first four holes.

She finished the final round without a single birdie and after six bogeys, she had a double on 17th for a card of 80 and a total of 231.

Right behind her was Gaurika Bishnoi, who looked in the running for a second place. She bogeyed the 16th and 18th and messed up the finish for a card of 79 that saw her aggregate 232 in third place.

Gursimar Badwal, winner of the second leg, shot 81 and was fourth, while Siddhi Kapoor (82) was fifth.

Smriti Mehra (75) had the second best card of the day after Tvesa's 73. The veteran finished at 237 and was sixth, while Neha Tripathi (83) had an eagle on Par-5 14th followed by a quadruple bogey on Par-4 15th in a topsy turvy round of 83. She finished seventh.

(83) and Khushi Khanijau (79) were eighth and ninth, while Mehar Atwal (80) and Jyotsna Singh (85) were Tied for tenth.

Amandeep Drall leads the Hero Order of Merit with Rs. 2,72,000, while Neha was second and Gursimar was third. Tvesa, with her first win, was fourth followed by Siddhi Kapoor.

