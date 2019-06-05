TWL to sell 4.49pc in Cimmco to pave way for amalgamation

Wagons Limited (TWL) will be divesting 4.49 per cent stake in its subsidiary Cimmco Ltd in the open market to pave way for the proposed merger.

"TWL will be selling its 4.49 per cent of stake in Cimmco to bring down the holding for compliance for the proposed scheme of amalgamation," a TWL told

TWL holds 79.37 per cent and is required to bring it down to at least 75 per cent, the said.

It will sell offer for sale (OFS) of 12,27,415 equity shares of 10 each through exchange route on June 7.

The TWL has already announced a scheme of arrangement in which it will merge engineering company Cimmco Ltd, Capital Private Ltd - a wholly-owned subsidiary of TWL, and Enterprises Ltd.

TWL will allot 13 shares of 2 each for every 24 Cimmco shares, it had said in a release to the exchanges.

Titagarh Wagons posted a revenue of 910 crore in 2018-19, while Cimmco's turnover for the same fiscal was Rs 257 crore.

