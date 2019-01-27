Two advocates killed in accident on Ferozepur-Moga road

Two advocates of and High Court were killed in a road accident near village Ghall-Khurd on Ferozepur- road early Sunday, the police said.

Attinder Pal Singh Jodkian (32), a resident of Bathinda and (36), a resident of Muktsar were working as Generals ( AAG) in the office of (Punjab), they said.

The duohad come to village Ratta Khera on Saturday night to attend the marriage of their colleague Anmol Sandhu, who is also posted as AAG in the same office, they added.

While returning, their car collided with a heavy vehicle parked alongside the road, the police said, adding that the duo died on the spot while the driver, was seriously injured.

The of the heavy vehicle escaped from the spot and remains at large, they said.

Hardevpreet Singh, SHO Ghall-Khurd said that as soon as the information about the accident was received, police officers reached the spot.

The family members of the deceased were informed and the injured was admitted to civil hospital, he said.

"The bodies of the deceased AAGs have been sent for the postmortem examination," said the

The and High Court Bar Association has decided to suspend work on Monday due to the demise of the two young AAGs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)