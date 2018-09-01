Two arrested with cannabis in J-K's Rajouri

Two alleged drug peddlers have been arrested with cannabis in separate parts of and Kashmir's district, police said Saturday.

During a routine patrolling, one was found roaming under suspicious circumstances in Kandli bridge area Friday night, they said, adding he was arrested after seizure of 70 grams of cannabis from him, they said.

In another case, a car was intercepted Friday in Chingus area of the district and 350 grams of cannabis seized from one ( of the car), they said, adding he was arrested and case registered against him.

