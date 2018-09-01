Ukraine rebel's murder a 'provocation' against peace: Kremlin

The murder of east Ukraine's main separatist is a provocation that will undermine a Western-brokered peace agreement, Russian Vladimir Putin's said Saturday.

"This is no doubt a provocation," Kremlin told reporters, Russian agencies reported.

"(Alexander) Zakharchenko's death will certainly lead to increased tensions in the region" and undermine the so-called agreements brokered by and in 2015.

The 42-year-old of the self-proclaimed People's Republic was killed in a bombing at a cafe in the rebel-controlled city of on Friday, becoming the four-year conflict's most prominent victim from the Moscow-backed side.

Other Russian officials were also quick to stress that Zakharchenko's assassination was a huge blow to efforts to settle the crisis.

"What happened today puts a big question mark over the entire process," Russian said in televised remarks late Friday.

swiftly sent condolences on Friday, saying he expected to see the killers brought to justice.

In a letter published on the Kremlin website, has praised as "a true people's leader, a brave and resolute man".

Peskov said on Saturday that had no current plans to meet the of the self-proclaimed republic.

-- who briefly worked as a mine electrician before going into business connected to the industry -- had led Russian-backed insurgents in the rebel region for the last four years.

