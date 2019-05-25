Adani Solar aims at 50 per cent marketshare, says Official

Groups solar manufacturing arm Solar is expecting to get 50 per cent marketshare in two years, a top said Saturday.

As 80 per cent of solar panels available in the country were made in China, the company was manufacturing module and panels, which were cheaper and durable, for Indian markets, general manager(business development) of Solar Cecil Augustine told reporters here.

With a marketshare of 10 per cent and expected growth, the company was sure to capture 50 per cent marketshare in another two years, Augustine said.

The was here to announce the launch of its business in with K Powers Solar, an exclusive channel partner for the region.

In a span of three months, Adani Solar has expanded the of its solar panels in seven regions, helping over 500 cities across the country meet their renewable energy requirement, he said.

The partnership with is a stride towards facilitating the switch to sustainable solar power, across consumers, SMEs, MSMEs and institutions in the state at the lowest capex costs, he added.

is an emerging solar power-producing state with many big firms switching over to and Vision 2023, of Sanjay Kondaas said.

A strategic plan for infrastructure development in Tamil Nadu includes a target of 5,000 MW, he said.

The partnership would help to contribute for achieving the states goals in harnessing and increasing power generation, Kondaas said.

