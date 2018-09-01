New sensor may help doctors remotely monitor patient progress

Scientists have developed a self-powered sensor that could allow doctors to remotely monitor the recovery of surgical patients.

The small, is designed to be fitted to braces after joint surgery to wirelessly send information to computers, or smartwatches to track range of motion and other indicators of improvement.

"That data would be continuously collected, so it would be as though the or was always there, always observing the patient," said Hassan Askari, a doctoral candidate at in Canada.

The same sensor could also be used in a variety of other ways, including in the tires of autonomous vehicles to detect and respond to icy roads.

A prototype built and tested by the researchers combines electromagnetism and triboelectricity, a relatively new that involves bringing different materials together to produce current.

When bent or twisted, the device generates enough for sensing and powering electronic circuits for processing and

"The aim was to develop a sensor that works without having a battery attached to it. It is its own power source," said Askari.

That makes the device well-suited for applications that put a premium on reliability and where it would be difficult or expensive to replace worn-out batteries.

Askari estimated the sensors -- about six centimetres long and one centimetre wide -- could be commercially manufactured for USD 5 to 10 each.

Research is now focused on making them smaller and more sensitive using triboelectricity alone. Software is also being developed to process signals for the tire application.

When attached to the inside of tires, they could sense changing road conditions and instantly send information to control systems to enable self-driving vehicles to make adjustments.

"Based on the forces, the interaction between the road and the tires, we could actually detect ice or rain. That is extremely important information for autonomous driving," said Askari.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)