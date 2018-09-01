Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome baby boy

Actors and have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

The baby was born on Monday, August 27 in New York, reported

Danes, 39, and Dancy, 43, who wed in 2009, are already parents to five-year-old son

The "Homeland" star announced her pregnancy in April during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show".

winner had said in June that she was looking forward to taking a break from work after she gave birth to her latest bundle of joy.

