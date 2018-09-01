Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome baby boy

Actors Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.
The baby was born on Monday, August 27 in New York, reported People magazine.
Danes, 39, and Dancy, 43, who wed in 2009, are already parents to five-year-old son Cyrus Michael Christopher.
The "Homeland" star announced her pregnancy in April during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show".
The Golden Globe winner had said in June that she was looking forward to taking a break from work after she gave birth to her latest bundle of joy.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU