Two die of asphyxiation in Delhi

Two men were suffocated to death in Delhi's Civil Lines area after they slept with a clay oven, which had been left burning, in a closed room, police said Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Ranjeet (45) and Chandan (25), natives of Uttarakhand. They were employed as domestic helps at the residence of a hotelier for the past eight to ten years, they said.

On Thursday, the hotelier became suspicious when Ranjeet and Chandan did not come out of their room and he informed police at around 9 am, the police said.

Police, along with fire officials, reached the spot. Fire officials broke open the door and found the two men lying unconscious inside, they said.

They were rushed to where doctors declared them brought dead, a said.

Police suspect that Ranjeet and Chandan left the burning as it was a cold night. They closed the window in the room as well. They died due to inhaling excessive carbon monoxide, he said.

The post mortem of the bodies will be conducted on Friday, the police said.

