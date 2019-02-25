Two forest officials in ACB net for taking bribe

: Two forest officials, including a woman, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau Monday for allegedly accepting Rs 30,000 as bribe from a contractor in relation to his work.
The two were working in the Dummugudem Forest Range in Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana
Forest Beat Officer M Rama Krishna was nabbed when he accepted the bribe from the contractor to stop harassing him over execution of his road work, an ACB release said here.
Forest Section Officer S Vijaya Kumari was also arrested for her involvement in demanding the bribe, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
