Two forest officials in ACB net for taking bribe

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: Two forest officials, including a woman, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau Monday for allegedly accepting Rs 30,000 as bribe from a contractor in relation to his work.

The two were working in the Dummugudem Forest Range in Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana

Forest Beat Officer M Rama Krishna was nabbed when he accepted the bribe from the contractor to stop harassing him over execution of his road work, an ACB release said here.

Forest Section Officer S Vijaya Kumari was also arrested for her involvement in demanding the bribe, it said.

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 21:15 IST

