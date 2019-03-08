Two get death penalty, life term for one for raping and killing minors

A special Friday sentenced two people to death and one to life imprisonment for raping and killing minors.

In the first case, a five-year-old child was raped and left severely injured by (39) on March 16 last year, said

The child was saved by passersby, Moholkar said, adding that 19 witnesses, including a to whom Jha had given the victim's earrings, were examined in the case and CCTV footage was analysed.

S A Friday sentenced Jha to life imprisonment under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In the second case, (34) a residential complex watchman, kidnapped a three-and-half year-old girl on September 30, 2013 and took her to a vacant room in a transit camp and raped her.

He then bludgeoned her to death and dumped the body in a nearby pond, the APP said.

Eighteen witnesses were examined in the case, she added.

sentenced Gaud to death, Moholkar said.

In the third case, (21) was sentenced to death by for raping and killing a four-and-half-year-old girl in Bhiwandi in the district on April 1 last year, the APP said.

A total of 22 witnesses deposed in the case, she said.

