Road accident in Mexico leaves 25 migrants dead

A truck packed with Central American migrants swerved off a highway in southern late Thursday, leaving at least 25 dead and 29 injured, officials said.

The accident happened in Chiapas state which borders Guatemala, the said in a statement.

The three-ton truck ran off the road and overturned, it said. Every year thousands of Central Americans, mainly from Honduras, and Guatemala, attempt dangerous trips through trying to reach the

Many travel in group caravans for safety, while others hire people traffickers who put them in overcrowded trucks with appalling and sanitary conditions.

In October a caravan with as many as 7,000 people traveled through all the way to on the border with before eventually disbanding.

