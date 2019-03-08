S. Korea, US sign deal on Seoul paying more for US military

-
South Korea and the United States have signed a deal that would increase Seoul's financial contribution for the deployment of U.S. troops in the Asian country.
After rounds of failed negotiations, chief delegates from the two countries last month agreed on Seoul paying about 1.04 trillion won (USD 924 million) in 2019 for the US military presence, up from about USD 830 million last year.
President Donald Trump earlier pressured Seoul to increase its share, triggering worries in South Korea that he might withdraw some of the 28,500 US troops here if Seoul refused to accept his demand.
South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and US Ambassador Harry Harris signed the new cost-sharing deal on Friday.
The deal requires parliamentary approval in South Korea.
