Two held for betting on India-Bangladesh WC cricket match

Two men were arrested from Andheri here for allegedly betting on India-Bangladesh World Cup cricket match, police said Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Amboli police raided a flat on Yari Road in Andheri on Tuesday night and found the duo placing bets on the match, an official said.

The two bookies were caught accepting bets on mobile phoness, police said.

The accused, identified as Chandkishor Khanna (58), alias Mamaji and Ruchit Arora (43) were arrested from the spot, police said.

They have been booked under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Gambling Act and the Indian Telegraph Act.

