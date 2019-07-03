Co-accused in cases against Vijayvargiya get bail in two cases

Seventeen people booked along with BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya in two separate cases filed in connection with an assault on a municipal official and leading an illegal protest were granted bail Wednesday.

Vijayvargiya was arrested for assaulting the official and opposing a demolition drive in Indore on June 26. Later, he was also arrested for leading an allegedly illegal protest on June 4.

The BJP legislator, who represents Indore-3 constituency, got bail in both the cases four days ago.

On Wednesday, Additional Sessions Judge Suresh Singh granted bail to the other 17 accused arrested in the two cases.

Police produced all the accused before the special court here, empowered to hear cases involving MPs and members of state legislatures.

Eight persons arrested in the June 26 assault case and the rest nine arrested in the June 4 protest case were given bail on furnishing personal bonds.

The accused who got bail in the assault case were Bharat Singh, Jitendra Singh, Pankaj Pandey, Sumit Pipla, Abhishek Gaud, Jayant Panjal, Monu Kalyana and Bhura Lal.

In the June 4 case, in which Vijayvargiya is accused of holding a protest against power cuts without taking due permissions, the co-accused including Rajesh Sirodkar, Dinesh Gaud, Sumit Mishra and Vinod Khandelwal were granted bail.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)