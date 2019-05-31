GFP not pulling out of BJP-led Goa govt: Sardesai

The Forward Party (GFP) Friday sought to scotch speculations that it would pull out of the BJP-led dispensation in the state and join hands with the to form an alternative government.

Talking to reporters here, chief and Deputy Chief Minister said the media reports about speculations that his party was pulling out of the state government were completely wrong.

"Speculations keep newspapers alive. I keep my words and I don't do things by hiding them," Sardesai said reacting to the reports that his party would withdraw from the Pramod Sawant-led dispensation.

The GFP, which had supported the Manohar Parrikar-led government, continues to support the BJP dispensation post Parrikar's death.

"I am a member of the If the tells me that I am made CM then I will come and tell you," he told reporters.

On being asked whether he had been approached by the to form a government in the state, Sardesai said, "I am approached by everybody. But will I form a new government after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi?"



Sardesai and his party colleagues attended the swearing-in ceremony of Modi and his team of ministers in New Delhi on Thursday.

After the Assembly bypolls held recently in Goa, the BJP has become the single largest party in the 40-member House with 17 MLAs, while has 15.

Three members belong to the and there are an equal number of Independents. The MGP and NCP have one MLA each.

