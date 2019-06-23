JUST IN
Business Standard

Two held for supplying illegal weapons to criminals

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Two persons, allegedly belonging to the Naveen Khati gang, were arrested here for supplying illegal weapons to criminals in Delhi and the national capital region, police said Saturday.

Govind (26), a resident of Issapur and Darvesh (27), a resident of Narela were held after police received a tip-off that they would be coming to Dwarka.

Govind told police that he got the illegal weapons from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and supplied them to the members of his gang as well as other criminals in Delhi-NCR, police said.

A total of 11 country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, they said.

