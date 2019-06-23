Two held for supplying illegal weapons to criminals

Two persons, allegedly belonging to the Naveen gang, were arrested here for supplying illegal weapons to criminals in and the national capital region, police said Saturday.

(26), a resident of Issapur and Darvesh (27), a resident of Narela were held after police received a tip-off that they would be coming to Dwarka.

told police that he got the illegal weapons from and and supplied them to the members of his gang as well as other criminals in Delhi-NCR, police said.

A total of 11 country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)