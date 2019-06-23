Trump: Military action against Iran still 'on the table'

said Saturday he's still considering military action against after it downed an unmanned aircraft, saying the use of force is "always on the table until we get this solved."



The said he aborted a military strike set for Thursday after learning 150 people would be killed.

"I don't want to kill 150 Iranians. I don't want to kill 150 of anything or anybody unless it's absolutely necessary," he told reporters as he left the for a weekend at the presidential retreat.

Trump said "we very much appreciate" a decision by Iran's Revolutionary not to shoot down a US plane carrying more than 30 people. He said the downing of the US drone was "probably intentional" contradicting what he said Thursday.

The president's comments came as summoned the United Arab Emirates' top to to protest the neighboring Arab nation's decision to allow the US to use a base there to launch the drone that says entered its airspace, reported Saturday.

Iran issued a "strong protest" to the UAE diplomat, saying Iran does not tolerate the facilitation of foreign forces that violate its territory, the report by the official agency said.

The US said its RQ-4A Global was shot down Thursday over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz, not inside Iranian airspace.

The shoot-down by elite Iranian Revolutionary forces marked the first time the Islamic Republic directly attacked the amid mounting tensions over Tehran's unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.

The two countries disputed the circumstances leading up to an Iranian surface-to-air missile bringing down the drone, an unmanned aircraft with a wingspan larger than a 737 jetliner and costing over USD 100 million.

British planned to visit Iran on Sunday and call for the "urgent de-escalation in the region and raise UK and international concerns about Iran's regional conduct" during talks with Tehran's government, said in a statement Saturday.

"At this time of increased regional tensions and at a crucial period for the future of the nuclear deal, this visit is an opportunity for further open, frank and constructive engagement with the government of Iran," the statement said.

The announcement came a day after Trump said he had called off military strikes on Iran minutes before they were to be carried out Thursday because it would have been out of proportion to the shootdown of an unmanned American surveillance drone.

The drone incident immediately heightened the crisis already gripping the wider region, which is rooted in Trump withdrawing the US a year ago from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal and imposing crippling new sanctions on

Recently, Iran quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium to be on pace to break one of the deal's terms by next week, while threatening to raise enrichment closer to weapons-grade levels on July 7 if doesn't offer it a new deal.

In Iraq, security measures were increased at one of the country's largest air bases, which houses American trainers, a top said Saturday.

The said operations at the base were going on as usual and there were currently no plans to evacuate personnel.

The stepped-up Iraqi security measures at Balad air base, just north of the capital of come amid the sharply rising tensions in the between the US and Iran.

On Friday, Iran summoned Swiss to hear Iran's protest over the alleged violation. looks after US interests in Iran. and Washing have had no diplomatic relations since 1979.

Iran said the US drone was a "very dangerous provocation.

