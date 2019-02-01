Two killed in head-on collision between motorcycles in UP

Two men were killed here in a between their motorcycles, police said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Bhuval Ram (22) and Sanoj Rajbhar (24), they said.

Ram and Rajbhar were coming from opposite directions when their motorcycles collided in Patpar village in Khejuri area here on Thursday night, the police said.

Both of them were killed on the spot, they said, adding that the bodies had been sent for post mortem examination.

