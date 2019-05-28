Two militants killed in encounter J-K's Anantnag

Two militants were Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in forests of and Kashmir's district, police said.

Based on specific intelligence input about presence of the militants in the area of Kokernag in south district, the security forces launched a cordon and there, a said.

He said the turned into an encounter after the militants fired at of the forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, two militants were killed, the said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

