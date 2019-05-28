T-Hub announces second batch of startups for its incubation

:T-Hub,an initiative by the government for startups, Tuesday announced selection of 45 startups for the second edition of its incubation programme, Lab32.

The new batch of startups will receive a progressive set of advantages that will help entrepreneurs grow faster, a statement from said.

Lab32 is designed to ensure the strategic growth of startups in

The programme aims to support the government's "Startup Initiative" by directing entrepreneurship, innovation and addressing the challenges faced by startups, Lab32 said adding it is a comprehensive incubation programme, which is tailor-made for early-stage

The startups were shortlisted after screening more than 500 applications from across the country, it said.

"These startups offer a set of for developing solutions for "Digital India" in industries such as healthtech, fintech, smart mobility, sustainability, social impact, and ed-tech, amongst others," it said.

"We witnessed several startups from the first batch who scaled up exponentially through our programme. We are excited to explore values of this tailor made incubation programme to accelerate growth of startup community in India," said.

The second batch of Lab32 commences in May and applications for the next cohort are tentatively planned for the second half of this year, the release added.

is a public-private partnership between the government and academic institutes.

