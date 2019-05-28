Gold gains Rs 100 on jewellers' buying

Gold regained its with prices surging by Rs 100 to Rs 32,870 per 10 gram in the national capital Tuesday on fresh buying by jewellers, according to the All

Silver also gained Rs 50 to Rs 37,550 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units.

Traders said sentiment turned upbeat on the back of a pick-up in buying support from local jewellers, but said a weak trend overseas capped the gains.

Globally, spot gold was trading lower at USD 1,284.50 an ounce, while silver was down at USD 14.57 an ounce in

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rose Rs 100 each to Rs 32,870 and Rs 32,700 per 10 gram, respectively.

Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs 26,500 per eight gram.

On Monday, gold had declined Rs 40 to Rs 32,770 per 10 gram.

Silver ready Tuesday advanced by Rs 50 at Rs 37,550 per kg, while weekly-based delivery declined Rs 72 to Rs 36,426 per kg.

On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

