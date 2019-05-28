Bangladesh Prez to attend Modi's inauguration on 3-day India visit

will attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in on May 30 during his three-day visit to India, a top said Tuesday.

AKM Mozammel Huq will accompany the as the senior most Cabinet member of the government, officials said.

For a second time, Sheikh will not be able to represent at her Indian counterpart Modi's swearing-in as she will be on a three-nation foreign visit, the officials said.

She could not attend the previous swearing-in ceremony of Modi in 2014 as she was abroad then too.

Last time, Dr attended Modi's swearing-in.

A said: "The senior most member of the current Cabinet, AKM Mozammel Huq, will accompany the during his three-day visit from May 29 to 31".

During his visit, the President would pay a courtesy call on his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind, Hamid's said.

overnight rescheduled a 12-day tri-nation overseas tour without a 12-hour stopover in where she was expected to have a meeting with her counterpart Modi on June 8.

Modi on Thursday led his to a landmark victory for a second five-year term in office, winning 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

was one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate Modi following his election victory, reflecting the "extraordinarily close and cordial ties" between and Bangladesh, and the excellent rapport that the two leaders enjoy.

She also spoke to Modi last Thursday and said this "emphatic verdict is a reflection of the trust and confidence reposed on you by the people of the world's largest democracy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)