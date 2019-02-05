Two more die of swine flu in Rajasthan; toll now 88

Over nine lakh people were screened for swine flu in on Tuesday and nearly 32,000 individuals were found with influenza-like symptoms, an of the state medical and health department said.

Two people succumbed to the virus in and Barmer on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to swine flu in the state to 88.

Under a six-day door-to-door screening campaign which was launched on Monday in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and districts, 9.58 lakh people were screened on Tuesday and flu-like symptoms were detected in 32,540 individuals, the said.

More than seven lakh people were screened on the first day of the drive.

Treatment of those found to be on high risk has been started, he added.

A total of 2,522 positive cases of swine flu have been detected in the state from January 1 to February 5.

