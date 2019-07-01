Two NSCN (IM) hideouts busted in Arunachal Pradesh

Security forces have busted two temporary hideouts of outlawed NSCN (IM) in Tirap and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Acting on a tip-off, the Changlang battalion of the Assam Rifles along with district police officers destroyed the two camps in two separate operations on Sunday evening, Kohima-based defence spokesman Col Chranjeet Konwer said.

The troops have seized AK-series rifles, ammunition, cooking utensils, jungle boots and water containers among other things from the hideouts, he said.

According to the spokesman, the camps were used for temporary stay by the insurgents during transit.

Sunday's operation was part of the ongoing crackdown by the Army and the Assam Rifles on insurgents in south Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

"Security forces are conducting sustained operations in the region to weed out insurgents. The outfit has been actively involved in extortion, forcible recruitment and other unlawful activities in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts," Konwer added.

