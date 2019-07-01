DU sports trials to commence from July 2, elaborate arrangements in place

With the Delhi University's sports trials commencing on July 2, the varsity has made arrangements to ensure that aspirants do not face inconvenience and get done with their tests within a day.

This year, in the guidelines we had written that the Delhi University reserves the right to upload the videos of trials, an official said.

"Every centre where the trials will happen have been directed to have the maximum number of videographers so that they can capture every angle. Earlier, there used to be only one videographer but this year, they can have more than one videographer to ensure transparency," he said.

The official said the guidelines about the possibility of videos of the trials being uploaded have been issued to the person taking the test and the aspirant knows that full transparency is being maintained.

The varsity had written to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sports Authority Of India and other universities to send them recommendations for experts to judge the trials and the varsity is in the process of finalising the names.

There will be three experts for every game, the official said, adding that the experts will decide the parameters they want to judge the aspirants on.

In the lead up to the sports trials, the Sports Council received a total of 350 online queries related to sports trials. These pertained to the weightage of marks that will be awarded to certificates, among others. Out of the 350 queries, 31 were from those candidates who were not eligible for admission under the sports quota, the official said.

The online queries were closed on June 30 at 3 pm. However, the officials are handling queries on ground and will be doing so till July 6, the last date of the sports trials.

The official said candidates were sent SMSs and emails after they uploaded their certificates and the weightage of marks given to the certificates and the subsequent trials.

Over 12,000 applications were received from students under the sports quota.

The official said they will ensure that candidates get done with their trials within a day.

For instance, if a candidate from Fatehabad, Haryana comes for athletics trial in the morning, we will ensure he gets done by 9.30 am-10 pm on the same day.

"We understand that candidates start early from their homes in far-flung areas. We will ensure that if a candidate reaches in the morning, he will finish the heats by 11 am, then will be given a lunch break and then will be called for semis and finals. Earlier, it used to happen over a span of two days causing inconvenience to aspirants," the official said.

He said for individual sports, they will ensure this happens. For other sports like basketball, he said the candidates will be called on the first day and they will be given attendance and their names will be arranged in an alphabetical order. They will be called on the subsequent days on the basis of that order.

The sports trials will commence from July 2 and culminate on July 6.

There are 27 sports that are part of the sports quota. These include 24 sports that are part of various high-profile competitions like Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and three popular sports.

Under the sports quota, athletics, basketball, cricket and volleyball were among the top five sports chosen by candidates.

Other sports that made it to the top 10 preferences were kabaddi, badminton, handball, taekwondo and kho-kho. Twenty-seven sports are part of the quota. These include 24 sports that are part of various competitions like the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and three popular sports.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)